Border Chaos Means Lost Business at Las Americas

The chaotic scene at the border Sunday completely shut down the Las America Premium Outlets in San Ysidro on what was supposed to be a busy shopping weekend.

While it's too early to tell what the economic impact of Sunday's closure was, Las Americas' proximity to the border makes it a shopping hot spot for many Mexican nationals, mainly from Tijuana.

"They started shutting all the stores down around 12," Gustavo Zabala said. "And first a helicopters came by, then they just told everybody you need to get out. Buy all your stuff."

Zabala's mother was inside Ross Dress for Less when the announcement was made for everyone to leave. Inside the store, there were some panic and a lot of people just leaving everything and ran out of the store, he said.

Outside the store, there were helicopters and a parade of armed law enforcement just a few feet behind the shopping center.

"We are committed to providing a safe & secure shopping environment for our shoppers, retailers and employees," Las America tweeted. "In light of this morning's demonstrations, we have made the decision to temporarily close Las Americas."

In addition to Las America, the closure also affected other businesses in the area. University of San Diego economics professor Alan Gin told NBC 7 that since it's early in the shopping season, the effect could be minimal.

For those who made the trip down Sunday only to be met by a vacant lot, it was a bit of a disappointment.

"It's a little inconvenient," Juan Arellano said.

It was unclear Sunday night if the outlet center will reopen for business Monday.