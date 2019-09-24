Border Angels Founder Enrique Morones on Paid Leave

This photo taken on on August 21, 2014, shows Enrique Morones from the "Border Angels" looking at the US-Mexico border fence at Jacumba, California. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The founder of one of San Diego's most prevalent immigration activist groups, Border Angels, has been on paid leave from the organization and no longer serves as its executive director, a spokesperson told NBC 7.

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported that Enrique Morones has been absent from the non-profit he founded in 1986 since at least July.

Border Angels' spokesperson Dulce Garcia, who works as a Chula Vista-based attorney, confirmed she was selected to take over as interim executive director in his absence.

She refused to give any additional detail on why Morones was placed on paid administrative leave, stating only that it is a "personnel issue" in her comment to NBC 7.

Morones has been a vocal proponent for immigration rights, making his absence from the public eye even more notable. He frequently appeared on news stations across the country -- from local stations like NBC 7 to national outlets like The Today Show and Fox News -- to advocate for issues affecting the Latino community.

When the non-profit began, it was a small operation that helped migrants living in canyons in North County San Diego, according to its website. It has since expanded to provide legal services, migrant outreach, and engages in community awareness programs.

Their main mission is to reduce the number of migrants who die trying to reach the United States by providing "rescue stations" along the U.S.-Mexico border, their website says.