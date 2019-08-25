'Border 10 Fire' at 20 Acres East of the Otay Port of Entry

Cal Fire San Diego is battling a brush fire that crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. on the south side of the U.S.-Mexico border east of the Otay Port of Entry.

The fire, named Border 10 Fire by officials, was at one acre at 3 p.m. and quickly jumped to 20 acres by 4:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported.

Cal Fire said they are making progress in slowing the rate of spread.

There are no structures in the area.

No other information was available.

