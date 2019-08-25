'Border 10 Fire' at 20 Acres East of the Otay Port of Entry - NBC 7 San Diego
'Border 10 Fire' at 20 Acres East of the Otay Port of Entry

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Cal Fire San Diego is battling a brush fire that crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

    The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. on the south side of the U.S.-Mexico border east of the Otay Port of Entry.

    The fire, named Border 10 Fire by officials, was at one acre at 3 p.m. and quickly jumped to 20 acres by 4:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported. 

    Cal Fire said they are making progress in slowing the rate of spread. 

    There are no structures in the area.  

    No other information was available.

