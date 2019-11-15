A North County high school student was taken into custody this week for allegedly threatening to commit a shooting, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The Bonsall High School student made what was determined to be a credible shooting threat against the school, the SDSO said. Weapons were found in the student's home and were seized by law enforcement, SDSO said.

The two-day investigation started when Bonsall High School officials alerted the SDSO on Wednesday to a "specific threat" to commit a shooting at a planned school event.

Deputies responded to the campus on 7350 West Lilac Road and interviewed the suspect.Through the investigation, SDSO deemed the threat credible and a search was launched of the student's residence and the school for any weapons, the sheriff's department said.

He was taken into SDSO custody. It is unclear if he faces any charges.

No weapons were found on campus, SDSO said.

SDSO also investigated reports that another student may have been involved in the threat, but deputies determined the report unfounded.

Bonsall High School is part of the Bonsall Unified School District, which serves about 2,500 students across five schools.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.