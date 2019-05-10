County's First Bike Park Slated to Open Later This Year

County officials and avid bikers celebrated the start of a new project in Bonita that will create the county's first bike park.

San Diego County officials and avid bikers broke ground Thursday on a new bike park planned for Sweetwater Regional Park.

"This is a vital amenity for the community," said Ben Stone Trails Coordinator with the San Diego Mountain Biking Association. "It's something that currently doesn't exist in the community and is going to fill a need."

The park is located in Bonita along the South Bay Expressway toll road south of State Route 54.

San Diego County Board of Supervisor Greg Cox (District 1) said the property that is already county-owned land is located near the little league park.

"It's the first bicycle skills park for the county," Cox said. "We're already working on our second one down in the Otay Valley Regional Park."

Cox said the parks are part of the "Live Well, San Diego" initiative and offering unique ways for residents to get out and exercise.

Over the next several months, workers will create several pump tracks for different levels of riders in Bonita.

There will also be jump lines and flow trails serving various skill levels from children or beginners to those riders looking for a challenge.

The changes to the park will cost nearly $2 million.

The completed park is slated to open in late November or early December. There will be no charge to use it.

Stone mentioned the bike park will be close to other existing trail systems.

"We expect this location will be incredibly popular - kids, families, everyone," he said.