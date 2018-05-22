Body Found at Bonita Cove

A body was found Tuesday at Bonita Cove on Mission Bay, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials confirmed.

Lifeguards were alerted to a possible water rescue at the cove just before 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived they found one person on the shore and requested medics, officials said.

As of 11:06 a.m., officials said there was no rescue in progress and San Diego police were called in to handle the investigation.

No other information was available.

