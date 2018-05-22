Body Found at Bonita Cove - NBC 7 San Diego
Body Found at Bonita Cove

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    A body was found Tuesday at Bonita Cove on Mission Bay, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials confirmed. 

    Lifeguards were alerted to a possible water rescue at the cove just before 10:30 a.m. 

    When they arrived they found one person on the shore and requested medics, officials said. 

    As of 11:06 a.m., officials said there was no rescue in progress and San Diego police were called in to handle the investigation.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

