Abandoned Lock Box Prompts Bomb Squad Response Downtown

SDFD Bomb Squad crews determined the lock box safe

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 20 minutes ago

    NBC 7

    San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Bomb Squad personnel shut down Broadway Avenue Monday in response to reports of a suspicious package.

    A crew arrived at the scene On Broadway near State and Front Streets and found a small lock box abandoned on the sidewalk outside of the courthouse.

    With assistance from, SDPD and the FBI, SDFD bomb squad crews took x-rays of the box and determined that there was nothing inside.

    SDFD Batallion Chief Dan Eddy said a stretch of Broadway between Front and State Streets was shut down and ground floors of surrounding buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

    Broadway was reopened at around 6:30 p.m.

    Broadway is closed in both directions near , according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

