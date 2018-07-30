Abandoned Lock Box Prompts Bomb Squad Response Downtown

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Bomb Squad personnel shut down Broadway Avenue Monday in response to reports of a suspicious package.

A crew arrived at the scene On Broadway near State and Front Streets and found a small lock box abandoned on the sidewalk outside of the courthouse.

With assistance from, SDPD and the FBI, SDFD bomb squad crews took x-rays of the box and determined that there was nothing inside.

SDFD Batallion Chief Dan Eddy said a stretch of Broadway between Front and State Streets was shut down and ground floors of surrounding buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Broadway was reopened at around 6:30 p.m.

Broadway is closed in both directions near , according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

No other information was available.

