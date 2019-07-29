Judge Approves Supervised Release for 'Bolder Than Most Rapist'

A judge allowed the supervised release of a convicted sexual predator, known as the “Bolder Than Most Rapist,” back into the community Monday.

In 1989, Alvin Quarles was sentenced to prison for 50 years after being convicted of a series of sexual assaults in the 1980s that involved 14 different victims -- four of whom were raped at knifepoint.

“This is something that's on my mind a lot. It's a big concern,” Mary Taylor, one of Quarles’ victims, told NBC 7 in March while Quarles' release was still be considered. “I'm convinced he puts the community at risk, and it's so hard to think about (him being released).”

In 2014, after serving 25 years in prison, Quarles was up for parole. However, before he was released, the District Attorney’s office filed a motion to commit him to a state mental hospital, where he has been requesting to be released from.

It wasn’t until October 2018 when the judge deemed Quarles fit to be released back into the community under a conditional release program.

The program would have placed Quarles in a home on Desert Rose Ranch Road in Jacumba Hot Springs. Though, the rental agreement eventually fell through, prompting prosecutors and a county supervisor to ask the judge to reconsider his decision.

Residents near Quarles’ proposed home and survivors of sexual assault, including Quarles’ victims, also came together to protest the judge’s decision to release the convicted rapist.

In January, the judge ruled that Quarles would not be released to Jacumba Hot Springs for the time being.

“The good news is he's still in a locked facility. And, our voices have power, if our community hadn't gathered together and said no, I think he'd be walking the streets now,” Taylor said.

If the judge rules to continue to review the case, witness testimony and a new psychological evaluation will be ordered. And then at a later hearing, the judge could decide to release Quarles or keep him in custody.