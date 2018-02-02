The County Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Live Oak Springs due to a problem in the water supply.

The DEH said the Live Oak Springs Water Company lost water pressure within its distribution system.

The advisory will last until laboratory analysis confirms that there is no bacteria present in the water supply, according to the DEH.

The Live Oak Springs Water Company serves the Live Oak Springs resort, which includes 92 residential homes, a recreational vehicle park, cabins, a laundry facility, a market and deli, and a restaurant.

For more information on the Boil Water Advisory, please contact Rocky Vandergriff, Certified Water Operator, Live Oak Springs Water Company at (760) 427-4235.

