Mexican authorities confirmed Thursday that a body recovered at a beach north of Rosarito is that of a 9-year-old boy who was swept to sea on Easter Sunday.

Erick Gilbert Ochoa was swimming with three other children at Playa El Bebe in Rosarito when a strong current pulled them into the ocean.

One of the children managed to get to shore safely, but Ochoa and a girl recently identified as his neighbor were swallowed by the sea and drowned. The girl’s body was recovered minutes later.

Ochoa’s body was found Thursday at San Antonio del Mar Beach, nearly 10 miles north of where he went missing. Search crews had been looking for Ochoa as far north as Imperial Beach.

The boy’s sister, Hilary Alarid, helped organize a volunteer rescue team on the U.S. side of the border with a plea for help posted to Facebook.

Carmina Torres saw Alarid's call for help and joined the search because she felt compelled to help the family.

"I think a lot of people like me, when you have children, you relate to the pain and despair of not finding your child," Torres said. "And that was what motivated me to help."

Alarid said she was glad community members noticed her video and came to her aid.

"I made that video -- didn’t think it was going to get that viral. I’m glad it did so I can get help," Alarid said. "Some of them I don’t know and I just met right now, and I'm really glad they’re here to help me."