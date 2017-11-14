Body Possibly Found at Otay Lakes: SDFD - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Body Possibly Found at Otay Lakes: SDFD

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    Monica Garske
    San Diego Fire Rescue-Department.

    A body was possibly found by a fisherman at Otay Lakes Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department.

    The report was made around 2:45 p.m.

    According to San Diego police, a fisherman reported he saw a suspicious object on his sonar. He took pictures of the sonar and shared them with police.

    SDPD sent a dive team to check out what was underwater.

    At this point, it unknown if the object is actually a body.

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

