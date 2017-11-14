Body Possibly Found at Otay Lakes: SDFD

A body was possibly found by a fisherman at Otay Lakes Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department.

The report was made around 2:45 p.m.

According to San Diego police, a fisherman reported he saw a suspicious object on his sonar. He took pictures of the sonar and shared them with police.

SDPD sent a dive team to check out what was underwater.

At this point, it unknown if the object is actually a body.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.