Body Possibly Found at Otay Lakes: SDFD

A body was possibly found by a fisherman at Otay Lakes Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department.
The report was made around 2:45 p.m.
According to San Diego police, a fisherman reported he saw a suspicious object on his sonar. He took pictures of the sonar and shared them with police.
SDPD sent a dive team to check out what was underwater.
At this point, it unknown if the object is actually a body.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago