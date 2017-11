NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports on the investigation that has closed down a parking structure on the campus of Cal State San Marcos.

A body was found in a parking lot at Cal State San Marcos early Monday.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO), someone reported finding a dead body at the university's parking lot N about 3:15 a.m.

The entrance to the parking lot is closed while authorities investigate.

No other information was available.

