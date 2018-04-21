Body Found at Bottom of Canyon in Linda Vista

A body was found at the bottom of a canyon in Linda Vista on Saturday but police say there were no signs foul play.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) were notified about the body found at the bottom of Tecolote Canyon around 5 p.m.

A police sergeant at the scene told NBC 7 a preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play.

Residents told NBC 7 a body was also found at the bottom of the canyon 15 years ago.

No other information was available.

