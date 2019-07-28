A man was found dead outside the parking lot of a stadium in Mission Valley. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more on the police investigation. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Police are investigating a body found Saturday on the outskirts of the SDCCU Stadium, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A man was discovered dead at around 5:30 p.m. between the San Diego River and the stadium’s parking lot, officers said.

According to initial reports, police said there was possible trauma to the man’s upper body.

Caution tape wrapped around multiple police vehicles cornered off a section of the Mission Valley stadium’s parking lot. Officers with flashlights could be seen exploring the wooded area around the river Saturday night.

On Sunday, some police tape remained, and personal belongings could be seen scattered near the potential crime scene.

At this time, it is not clear if the man was homeless.

SDPD homicide detectives and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Officer will continue to investigate the man’s cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.