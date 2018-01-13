A woman was found dead in an Encanto canyon under suspicious circumstances Saturday, prompting an investigation.

The unidentified woman's body was discovered at about 2:30 p.m. by a father and daughter walking their dog along a canyon near South 66th Street just off Skyline Drive, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

Police were called and found the body in a ravine about 10 to 12 feet down the pathway. The location is in a residential area of Encanto, near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Police were not initially sure how the woman died but said gunshots were reported overnight in the same general vicinity. It was not clear if the two were connected.

The death was deemed suspicious and an investigation was launched.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.