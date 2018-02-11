Body Found Floating in Waters Near La Jolla Children's Pool - NBC 7 San Diego
Body Found Floating in Waters Near La Jolla Children's Pool

By Christina Bravo

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    A man's body was found floating nearly three miles off the coast of La Jolla Sunday morning, San Diego lifeguards said.

    Boaters in the waters about 2.5 miles from the La Jolla Children’s Pool shoreline discovered the body at about 7:30 a.m. and called San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards, according to SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz.

    The Medical Examiner’s Office retrieved the body from lifeguards and was working to identify him, Munoz said. There was no word on the cause of death. 

     No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

