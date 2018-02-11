Body Found Floating in Waters Near La Jolla Children's Pool

A man's body was found floating nearly three miles off the coast of La Jolla Sunday morning, San Diego lifeguards said.

Boaters in the waters about 2.5 miles from the La Jolla Children’s Pool shoreline discovered the body at about 7:30 a.m. and called San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards, according to SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz.

The Medical Examiner’s Office retrieved the body from lifeguards and was working to identify him, Munoz said. There was no word on the cause of death.

No other information was available.

