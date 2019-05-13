Police are investigating the manner of death of a body found floating in Chollas Reservoir Monday afternoon.

The San Diego Police Department said that someone on shore spotted the body in the reservoir at around 12 p.m.

Park rangers pulled the body to shore and San Diego Fire-Rescue retrieved it. SDPD said the victim was a male in his 20s. An autopsy will determined the cause of his death.

Chollas Reservoir is north of College Grove Drive in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego.

No other information was available.

