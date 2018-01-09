Boater Rescued From Sinking Vessel Near Coronado

Coronado lifeguards rescued a boater from a sinking vessel that became completely submerged in water on Tuesday.

The lifeguards received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard about a vessel in distress around 10 a.m., Coronado Lifeguard Sergeant Evan Lowe said. Upon arriving at the scene, they spotted the boat and launched their jetski.

They discovered a person floating in the water near the San Diego harbor, located north of Coronado's north island base. Paramedics were requested to medically evaluate the victim, but the boater did not need any aid.

No further information is currently available.