Boat Smashes into Sandbar in San Diego Bay, Injuring 4

A boat cruising along the San Diego Bay with seven people and a dog aboard smashed into a marked sandbar Saturday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital.

Medics were called to the edge of the San Diego Bay near Pepper Park after a 30-foot powerboat abruptly struck a sandbar at just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Harbor Police Department.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to reach the boat and get everyone back to shore, National City Fire Department said.

Three people aboard the boat were hospitalized with mild injuries. A fourth person declined to be transported but was also injured. Everyone else on board, including the dog was uninjured, Harbor police said.

It was not clear if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The boat became stuck in the sandbar, so Harbor police had to wait until the tide increased to be able to move it.

No other information was available.