A boat landed near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach Thursday morning, alerting immigration officials as well as San Diego law enforcement.

A panga was spotted on the sand at the end of Hornblend Street at approximately 7 a.m.

People exited the boat and were seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the area, San Diego police said.

Lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.