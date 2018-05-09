Boat Goes Up in Flames on Mission Bay

A boat docked at Dana Landing Marina in Mission Bay ignited in flames early Wednesday, prompting a large response from firefighters.

The fire was reported to San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. Smoke was pouring out of the boat and firefighters had to force the door open to find the source of the fire, footage from the scene shows.

Firefighters on the ground and by boat worked to contain the blaze. At about 3:20 a.m., the fire was out. Some crews remained on scene to determine the impact of the fire.