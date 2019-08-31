Bluff Collapse Warning at Torrey Pines State Beach - NBC 7 San Diego
Bluff Collapse Warning at Torrey Pines State Beach

California State Parks warn the bluffs could still be unstable and dangerous.

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 12 minutes ago

    A new bluff collapse warning today from California State Parks and Recreation’s San Diego Coast District.

    California State Parks say the area between tower one and flat rock at Torrey Pines State beach is still dangerous and unstable after reports of large rocks falling from the cliff.

    They are warning beachgoers to always walk at least 25 to 40 away from the bluffs. Visitors should not attempt to walk around or go over the barricades.

    As the day progresses, an incoming high tide could also limit access.

    Earlier this month, three women from the same family were killed when a cliff collapsed at Grandview Beach in Encinitas.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

     

