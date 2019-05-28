Bluff Collapse Closes Main Road to San Diego County Fair

A main road used by crowds of people to get to the San Diego County Fair will be closed for at least another week and a half as construction crews repair the damage done by a bluff collapse last month.

Northbound Jimmy Durante Boulevard has been blocked off to drivers since on April 20.

Repairs began earlier this month but the road is not expected to officially reopen until at least June 4 - after the first weekend of the San Diego County Fair.

The city of Del Mar declared a local emergency to expedite repairs and help recover expenses. On Tuesday, construction crews told NBC 7 the repairs were ahead of schedule.

However, the San Diego County Fair kicks off May 31 and an average of 60,000 people are expected to attend the fair each day. The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Traffic will be rerouted on Camino del Mar to Via De La Valle. Drivers will see signs and people holding flags to help them navigate the detour.

The cost of repairs is estimated at $1 million.