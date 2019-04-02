Blondie, Elvis Costello Announce Local Show

'One way or another,' we're going to make our way to Pechanga Resort & Casino on Friday, Aug. 2, for a double-header blockbuster bill of Blondie and Elvis Costello & the Imposters.

Announced Tuesday morning, the co-headlining duo's upcoming nationwide tour hits 13 cities, with the summer date at the Pechanga Summit event center in Temecula serving as its closest stop to San Diego.

With a seating capacity of 3,100, tickets to the Aug. 2 show will undoubtedly be scarce. Starting at $79, they go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. PST via LiveNation.com. For more information, visit Pechanga Resort & Casino's official website here for more info.

The two beloved artists -- both legendary acts in the music world -- are no stranger to San Diego. Blondie last performed in San Diego during the 2018 Kaaboo Del Mar festival in September, while Costello hasn't been through town since taking part in Burt Bacharach's Lilac Fire benefit concert at the Belly Up on Jan. 17, 2018 (prior to that fundraiser, he performed a full-band show at Copley Symphony Hall on June 5, 2017).

Fronted by the incomparable Debbie Harry, Blondie exploded on the music scene in 1976 and racked up four No. 1 hits ("Heart of Glass," "Call Me," "The Tide Is High" and "Rapture") soon thereafter. Consistently pushing boundaries in the industry throughout the band's career, they've mixed rock, punk, disco, reggae and ska together for a unique sound that is undeniably their own -- and are often recognized as one of the most influential bands in the pop/rock world. Blondie released their 11th studio album, "Pollinator," in 2017 to widespread critical acclaim and it's just the latest notch in the group's fearless musical output. Even with more than 50 million albums sold and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, it feels like the start of a brand-new era for the group.

Similarly iconic, Costello enjoyed the success of his highest-charting single, "Oliver's Army" (it peaked at No. 2 in the U.K.) right around the time that Blondie was hitting the top of the charts with "Heart of Glass" in 1979. The celebrated London-born singer/songwriter helped pioneer the British punk/new wave movement that took over the world in the late-'70s. Ever since, he's been an unbridled force as a Grammy winner, Academy Award nominee, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee (in 2003) -- and perennially ranked among music's greats (Rolling Stone magazine had him at No. 80 on their 100 Greatest Artists of All Time list in 2004). Songs such as "Radio, Radio," "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding" and "Alison" are just a few of Costello's most well-known radio hits. Last year, after health issues forced the cancellation of six European tour dates, Costello promptly came back swinging by releasing a new studio album with the Imposters titled "Look Now" in October -- just further proof that the man, the myth, the legend ain't slowing down anytime soon.

