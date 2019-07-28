The popular scooters in San Diego can be a nuisance when they’re left blocking the sidewalk, but they pose a much bigger hazard for blind people who are trying to get around on the city’s sidewalks.

“Obstacles are a part of life, but it poses a safety threat for her,” Ashley Gaze said about her daughter, Audrey Gaze who’s “nine and three quarters, almost 10.”

Audrey Gaze is blind and has autism, and while she is very active, independent, and a great pianist, running into problems during her walks can affect her confidence.

“When I trip on a scooter, I get a little dizzy,” Audrey Gaze told NBC 7.

To explain the problem, Ashley Gaze posted a picture on Facebook, showing how scooters blocking the sidewalk affected her daughter.

“It’s really upsetting to me that people aren’t considering others when parking scooters,” she said.

While new rules and regulations surrounding scooters went into effect at the start of July, some people aren’t following the guidelines. This creates problems for people with mobility challenges like Audrey Gaze.

The City of San Diego has taken steps to make sidewalks safer by impounding scooters that are illegally parked. On Monday, the city will also be conducting safety operations to make sure that scooter riders are following the rules.

While Audrey Gaze hasn’t been injured by a scooter yet, her mom is hoping riders remember to respect their neighbors.

“I don’t think it’s just the city’s problem. I think it’s everyone’s problem because it’s everyone’s responsibility,” said Ashley Gaze.