Blaze Engulfs Rancho Penasquitos Apartment

Firefighters are battling an apartment fire off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.

The fire broke out at about noon Sunday at an apartment complex located in the 14000 block of Cuca Street. When San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, a spokesperson said.

It was not clear what sparked the blaze.

No other information was available.

