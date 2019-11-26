Black Friday Tips From NBC 7 Responds

One of the busiest shopping days of the year is right around the corner. Millions of Americans are expected to converge on shopping malls and retailers on the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday.

And with it, NBC 7 Responds is here with some helpful tips on how to navigate the busy shopping extravaganza.

First, and most important: Do your research.

Have a general idea what items you want to buy. Read product reviews. Compare prices for those items beforehand to find the right store to shop at. Sign up for email alerts with keeping a sharp eye out for any scam emails.

Second, make sure you know the terms of the deals. Some stores limit the number of certain items you can purchase at one time. Some retailers also won’t return discounted items.

Third, don’t forget to get gift receipts. It will make it easier to return, if the recipient doesn’t like the gift.

Lastly, and most important: make a budget and stick to it. You don’t want to take any new debt from the holiday season into the New Year.