Bird Poop Source of Yard Fire in Skyline: SDFD

Bird poop and just the right amount of wind and moisture combined to start a fire that threatened a Skyline home Monday.

The fire started in a bird coop in the backyard of the home on Noeline Lane and spread to multiple palm trees, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

"The bird excrement heats up and with just the right amount of wind and moisture it starts a fire," SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz said. "Some strange phenomenon..."

Munoz said a teenager was home alone with her pets when neighbors noticed the fire and helped her evacuate. Neighbors called 911 and reported the fire at 2:11 p.m. and began spraying it with water before crews responded.

Firefighters arrived and had it knocked down 11 minutes later, according to Munoz.

Ten to 12 birds were burned in the fire as well as three palm trees. Part of the home's exterior was damaged but the interior of the home was not, Munoz said.

The residents of the home were not displaced.

An SDFD captain at the scene estimated the damage at about $100,000. A city arborist was called to the scene to asses the safety of the burned trees.