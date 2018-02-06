Birch Aquarium's Green Flash Concerts Make a Splash

What's better than scenic beach views, a brew or two, and a great band? Not much. Put 'em all together and you've got the recipe for an epic time and that's just what Birch Aquarium's Green Flash Summer Concert Series is all about.

Announced Tuesday, the Aquarium's 2018 season features familiar faces across five shows from May 16 to Sept. 26. The series, now in its 13th year, boasts concerts held on every third Wednesday of the summer months and are presented in partnership with 101.5 KGB and Belly Up Entertainment.

Held at the beautiful Tide Pool Plaza at Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego, fans of classic rock to folk to new wave pop and more all have something to look forward to.

The 21-and-up events kick off on May 16 with Doors tribute band Wild Child; hometown troubadour hero (and Padres fanatic) Steve Poltz headlines June 20; '80s pop stalwarts the Fixx deliver the hits on July 18; a special guest will be announced for Aug. 15; and Venice and Pine Mountain Logs wrap up the concert series on Sept. 26 with a repetoire of classic hits from Led Zeppelin, Jackson 5, Tom Petty, Outkast, and more.

The five shows run from 6-9 p.m., and general admission is standing room only. Food, beer, and wine are available for purchase. Single tickets are on sale now ($33 for Aquarium members, or $38 for the general public). Walk up tickets are $44. Season passes are also available ($145 for members, $160 for general public) along with VIP Deck Tickets ($150 per person). For more information and tickets, visit this website.

Tasty tunes, bubblin' brews, and a refreshing Pacific Ocean breeze -- it's hard to do better than the Green Flash Summer Concert Series.

Dustin Lothspeich books The Merrow and runs the music equipment-worshipping blog Gear and Loathing in San Diego. Follow his updates on Twitter or contact him directly.