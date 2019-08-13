Biplane Lands Tail Up Near Brown Field

A plane crashed near Brown Field Tuesday and landed on its propeller with its tail high up in the air, according to images shared by emergency personnel.

The biplane landed just after 11:30 a.m. on Continental Street in Otay Mesa, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

No one was injured, an SDFD spokesperson said, adding that the pilot and one other person walked away from the aircraft.

Firefighters reported minor damage to the plane, the spokesperson said.

No other information was available.

