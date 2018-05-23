Bilingual Poll Workers Needed Throughout County

ALEXANDRIA, VA - NOVEMBER 07: Karina Smith holds her 2-year-old son Kyler as she fills out her ballot at the polling place at Washington Mill Elementary School November 7, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. All eyes are on Virginia during this off-year election, where Republican Ed Gillespie is running against the commonwealth's current lieutenant governor, Democrat Ralph Northam. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

With the gubernatorial primary election less than two weeks away, hundreds of bilingual poll workers are still needed to help facilitate ballots.

The Registrar’s office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. The Registrar is also seeking Arabic and Korean speakers.

Poll workers earn a stipend of $100 to $175 and must be registered California voters and permanent residents. They will also need to complete an online course and attend a 3-hour class. Bilingual poll workers specifically assigned to language assistance receive an extra $15.

The Registrar also needs standby poll workers who can be assigned on short notice.

Bilingual poll workers fluent in English and one or more of the following languages are needed in these cities and neighborhoods:

Arabic: Downtown, El Cajon, Rancho Peñasquitos, Spring Valley and University City.

Chinese: Carlsbad, Del Mar Heights, Encinitas, La Jolla, Mira Mesa, Normal Heights, Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Rolando Redwood, San Marcos and University City.

Filipino: 4S Ranch, Chula Vista, Del Dios, Encanto, Escondido, Mira Mesa, National City, Nestor Oceanside, Otay, Pomerado, San Ysidro and Spring Valley.

Korean: Del Mar Heights, La Jolla and Rancho Peñasquitos.

Spanish: Alpine, Campo, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encanto, Encinitas, Escondido, Fallbrook, La Mesa, Mira Mesa, North Park, Oceanside, Paradise Hills, Poway, Rancho Bernardo, San Marcos, Santee, Scripps/Pomerado, Sierra Mesa, Tierrasanta, Valley Center and Vista.

Vietnamese: 4S Ranch, Bonsall, Carlsbad, Chollas Park, Chula Vista, City Heights, Clairemont, Del Dios, Del Mar Heights, El Cajon, Encanto, Escondido, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Oceanside, Paradise Hills, Poway, San Carlos, San Marcos, Santee, Spring Valley, Tierrasanta, University City, Valley Center and Vista.

Poll workers are also needed in Carlsbad, El Cajon, Encinitas, Rancho Peñasquitos and Santee.

Prospective poll workers can apply online here.







