Bikers Race Through Little Italy for Challenged Athletes Foundation

Thousands of cyclists hit the roads of Little Italy Sunday morning for the 10th annual Gran Fondo bike ride. The course fittingly started in Little Italy and ended a few blocks away at Ruocco Park by the Embarcadero. Gran Fondo loosely translates to “Big Ride” in Italian.

Cyclists of all athletic levels were able to choose from one of four courses, varying in difficulty. The routes ranged from 20 to 100 miles in distance.

“I live a few miles away in Point Loma,” said John Feher. “I rode my bike here this morning. It’s a perfect way to start the day.”

A portion of the proceeds goes toward the Challenged Athletes Foundation, an organization that helps physically challenged athletes compete in a variety of sports.



