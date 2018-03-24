Biker Hurt in Crash With Guardrail in Kearny Mesa

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a guardrail in Kearny Mesa, police said.

The 22-year-old man was riding his Yamaha YZ motorcycle northbound on the 5400 block of Kearny Villa Road around 12:40 p.m. when he lost control and crashed into the guardrail, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

The man, whose name was not released, was ejected and slid underneath a parked, he said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital with two broken vertebrae. He was expected to survive.

Police do not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.