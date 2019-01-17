Truck Crash Causes Closure on SR-54 to NB I-805

A truck jackknifed and crashed into a guard rail Thursday causing the closure of the transition ramp from eastbound state Route 54 to northbound Interstate 805, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. and a SigAlert was issued around 12:50 p.m., the CHP said.

The truck driver lost control and collided with the guard rail causing major damage to the off-ramp and sending debris onto cars in the Park and Ride below, National City Fire Department Capt. Ben Garcia said.

The driver was transported to the UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest with minor injuries, he said.

The transition ramp was expected to be closed for more than 24 hours as crews repair the on-ramp, Garcia said.

Traffic was being diverted away from the area, the CHP said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.