A towering tree came crashing down onto a vehicle in the Serra Mesa neighborhood of San Diego late Sunday.

The fallen tree left a lane of Berger Avenue north of Mesa College Drive blocked overnight as crews worked to cut apart the bulky tree trunk and remove it from the area.

Though what caused the tree to fall was unclear, one neighbor believed the rain was a contributing factor.

"It's a big calamity over here, I feel bad for the owner of this car," Danny Sawaf said. "A little rain can be a big disaster like this."

Luckily, no one was inside the vehicle when the tree landed on top of it. The San Diego Police Department said there were no injuries.

Sawaf commended the city for their response to the situation and was thankful the collapse didn't cause more damage.

"I don't know how this fell down," he said. "We don't live in Kansas or the midwest; there's no tornadoes or heavy wind so I don't know how a big tree like this could fall down on the car."

No other information was available.

