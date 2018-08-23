A bicyclist was stabbed nine times after being followed by a group of people in the Teralta neighborhood of San Diego early Thursday.

The 33-year-old was biking through Teralta Park just north of University Avenue when a group of about four men and women began to yell at him, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man continued biking, heading east on Orange Avenue, but the group got into a black four-door sedan and followed him.

One of the men got out of the car and began punching the victim. At some point, a knife was pulled and the man was stabbed nine times before the group took off, Heims said.

The man was taken to the hospital and his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The suspects have not been located. It was not clear if the man knew the suspects.

The San Diego Police Department’s gang unit was investigating the stabbing.