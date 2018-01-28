A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit-and-run driver struck him head-on in the Park West neighborhood of San Diego.
A 44-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound along First Avenue when a northbound driver struck him head-on near the road's intersection with Ivy Street, San Diego Police Department Sgt. T. Sullivan said.
The driver took off, Sullivan said.
The bicyclist received life-threatening injuries in the crash, including several brain bleeds and a broken jaw. Medics arrived and transported him to Scripps Mercy Hospital.
SDPD continues to investigate the incident.
No other information was immediately available.
