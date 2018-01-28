Bicyclist Suffers Brain Bleed, Broken Jaw After Hit-and-Run Crash in Park West - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Bicyclist Suffers Brain Bleed, Broken Jaw After Hit-and-Run Crash in Park West

By Christina Bravo

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    10 Hidden Gems and Crown Jewels That Shine on Harbor Island

    A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit-and-run driver struck him head-on in the Park West neighborhood of San Diego.

    A 44-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound along First Avenue when a northbound driver struck him head-on near the road's intersection with Ivy Street, San Diego Police Department Sgt. T. Sullivan said.

    The driver took off, Sullivan said.

    The bicyclist received life-threatening injuries in the crash, including several brain bleeds and a broken jaw. Medics arrived and transported him to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

    Bicyclist Hit Head-On in Park West

    [DGO] Bicyclist Hit Head-On in Park West

    San Diego police were investigating a hit-and-run crash in Park West that left a bicyclist seriously injured. NBC 7's Robert Santos has the details.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    SDPD continues to investigate the incident.

    No other information was immediately available. 

    Please refresh this page for the latest information. Details may change as information is released. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices