A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit-and-run driver struck him head-on in the Park West neighborhood of San Diego.

A 44-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound along First Avenue when a northbound driver struck him head-on near the road's intersection with Ivy Street, San Diego Police Department Sgt. T. Sullivan said.

The driver took off, Sullivan said.

The bicyclist received life-threatening injuries in the crash, including several brain bleeds and a broken jaw. Medics arrived and transported him to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

SDPD continues to investigate the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

