Beyonce and Jay-Z to Gift Scholarship to Local High Schooler

They might have Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip across the pond, but here in the states, we have Beyonce and Jay-Z, baby.

In royal American fashion, the pop-star powerhouse couple will be setting the best of examples on their OTR (On the Run) II tour. Through the Beygood Initiative and the Shawn Carter Foundation, Bey and Jay have announced a new program that awards lucky, strapped-for-cash high school seniors $100,000 scholarships in more than 10 cities along the pop and hip-hop moguls' national tour. And guess what? San Diego's one of those cities.

Get tickets for Beyonce and Jay-Z at SDCCU Stadium on Sept. 27 here.

Over a million dollars will be doled out in all, and only one student from each city will be lucky enough to receive the college dough. Because of all of the things the Carters have on their plate right now, the Boys and Girls Club of America will do the choosing, with winners announced at each tour stop.

To qualify, students must demonstrate a significant need for financial aid in addition to exhibiting stellar academics. And with the huge population of young high achievers in our fine city, it won't be easy to win.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been offering quite a range of opportunities, though, so there are always ways to benefit from their generosity. With the Beygood Initiative, Beyonce helped create the Formation Scholars Award to help female students succeed in college, and this year, the initiative announced the Homecoming Scholars Award, another merit program that aims to help all students (regardless of gender) further their education at one of eight HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). The Shawn Carter Foundation, meanwhile, has led college tours to HBCUs while offering college scholarships to students across the country.

So, when it comes to our royals versus their royals, there's a very clear winner, and they don't just run this town -- they run the world.

