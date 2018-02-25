Wilderness poet, artist, writer and advocate Obi Kaufmann will be at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park next Saturday for a series of events benefiting the Anza-Borrego Foundation.

Kaufman is the author of “The California Field Atlas” is an illustrated guide of the state’s wildlife, topography and trails. The book has been on several bestseller lists.

The foundation will hold their First Annual Boots Ball, which invites guests to wear their best “desert dressy” and finest hiking boot fashion for an afternoon of music, food and other activities.

There will also be a dinner later with Kaufmann at the Borrego Art Institute gallery. Earlier in the day, Kaufmann will do a book reading and signing at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center.

Kaufmann has been visiting the Anza-Borrego Desert his whole life and is a huge supporter of the foundation.

“There is a whole chapter in ‘The California Field Atlas’ about the three deserts we enjoy in California,” Kaufmann told NBC 7. “The low desert, the Colorado-Sonoran desert, where Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is located, is special to me for so many reasons. I've been coming to the Park my whole life and visiting the springs under the desert palms and elephant trees, and sometimes even catching a glimpse of a bighorn sheep – some of my most cherished memories that have worked to define me and my whole loving relationship to the natural world.”

He said when he was there last September he was struck by how much the Anza-Borrego community loves their desert. “It was still seasonably hot and the tourists had not yet come – I got to meet the locals. This place exudes a kind of romantic animism that is a joy to witness,” he said.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Obi and to share with folks our love for the desert through his unique art,” Anza-Borrego Foundation Executive Director Sara Husby, said. “He is a wonderfully talented and incredible artist and conservationist. His book is on several bestseller lists, and his publisher Heyday Press has already sold out of the second printing of his book.”

The book signing will be at 10 a.m., the Boots Ball is at 2 p.m. and the dinner is at 6:30 p.m. All events are Saturday, March 3. Click here for details.











