Six local breweries took home first-place ribbons out of an estimated 1,250 entries in the California State Fair Commercial Beer Competition.

The judging took place Friday through Sunday and included only beers brewed and available for sale in California.

Burning Beard of El Cajon earned a first place ribbon in the New England-Style IPA (Hazy IPA) Division with its “Wave of Phase” entry as well as first place and second place in the Trappist Style Ale for its “Panic at the Monastery” and “Get Thee to a Monastery” entries respectively.

"Big ups to the Beard brew crew for an outstanding showing and high-fives to all the SD breweries bringing home some hardware," the brewery posted on its Facebook page.

Eppig Brewing of San Diego earned first place in the International Lager division for its “Eppig Special Lager.” According to the brewery's Facebook page, it's a Japanese-style dry lager.

Pizza Port - Bressi Ranch in Carlsbad earned a first place for Standard British Ales for its "Chronic" brew. The beer has been a staple at Pizza Port locations for over a decade, according to the company's website.

Rip Current Brewing earned first place in the Bock category for its "Breakline Bock." The San Marcos brewery and its North Park location serves up the award-winning dark lager.

Rock Bottom Brewery of La Jolla earned first place ribbons in the Blonde or Golden Ale category for its “San Diego Sunset Blonde” entry and first place in the Belgian Table Beer category for its “Siren Island Golden Ale.”

"Humbled to be amongst a list of world class brewers," the brewery said on Facebook.

South Park Brewing earned first place in the Scottish Ale category for its “Grassmarket” ale. The beer is described as "Complex malt characteristics of distinct layers of caramel, cinder toffee, honey and sweet brown bread intermingle with a low prune/raisin/date-like fruitines" on the brewery's website.

If you want to taste the beer that received the 2019 Best of Show award, you'll have to travel to Angely City Brewery in Los Angeles and order their "California Common."

