Workplace Workout: Benefits of Finding Time to Exercise - NBC 7 San Diego
Workplace Workout: Benefits of Finding Time to Exercise

By Ashley Matthews

Published 26 minutes ago

    Boost Health With 10-Minute Workplace Workout

    Obesity affects 39 percent of the population in the United States, according to the National Center for Health, and can cause serious health concerns; like heart disease and diabetes.

    That's why exercise is so important each and every day, health experts like Olga Hays with Sharp Healthcare say. The key, even if it's a short workout, is to keep that heart rate up.

    Hays put together an easy to follow, 10-minute workout and said adding this to your daily routine is only going to be a positive thing.

    Even adding in the quick workout while at work will provide health benefits. Here is Hay's recommended routine:

    1. Jumping Jacks, 30 seconds
    2. Rest, 30 seconds
    3. Burpees, 30 seconds
    4. Rest, 30 seconds
    5. Push-ups, 30 seconds
    6. Rest, 30 seconds
    7. Repeat everything one time

      

