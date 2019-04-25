Workplace Workout: Benefits of Finding Time to Exercise

A quick, 10-minute workout while at work may be that extra push you need. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews explains. (Published 6 hours ago)

Obesity affects 39 percent of the population in the United States, according to the National Center for Health, and can cause serious health concerns; like heart disease and diabetes.

That's why exercise is so important each and every day, health experts like Olga Hays with Sharp Healthcare say. The key, even if it's a short workout, is to keep that heart rate up.

Hays put together an easy to follow, 10-minute workout and said adding this to your daily routine is only going to be a positive thing.

Even adding in the quick workout while at work will provide health benefits. Here is Hay's recommended routine: