Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day Is April 10

I scream, you scream, we all scream for free Ben & Jerry's ice cream!

The Vermont-based ice cream chain will celebrate its annual Free Cone Day event on Tuesday, April 10.

Customers can get a free scoop of their favorite flavor from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at participating locations.

There’s only one place to get the clever concoctions in San Diego County and that’s at the locally owned and operated Ben & Jerry’s in Seaport Village.

The shop carries nearly two dozen varieties -- from classics, like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Butter Pecan, to Ben & Jerry staples like Chunky Monkey and Cherry Garcia.

And if after enjoying a Cherry Garcia cone your taste buds yearn for some Phish Food, just get back in line for another free cone. "Over and over again. We're not counting. Really, go for it," the company said on its website.

The first Free Cone Day was in 1979 — one year after co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield launched the company in a renovated gas station in Burlington. The tradition has since expanded globally, and Ben & Jerry's says it will hand out more than 1 million free scoops this Tuesday.

Seaport Village’s Ben & Jerry’s is open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.