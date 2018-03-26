Beloved CVPD Police Dog, Griffin, Dies

K-9 Griffin, a seven-year-old Chula Vista Police Dog, passed away last Saturday by the side of his handler, Officer Chancellor, the Chancellor’s family, and other members of the K-9 unit, police confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss that the Chula Vista Police Department says goodbye to Chula Vista Police Dog, K-9 Griffin,” the department said in a press release. Griffin was suffering from an unexpected medical condition.

During his time with police, Griffin helped patrol Chula Vista streets, and spent much of his career working through the night to support the patrol division.

“Griffin will be remembered as a valued member of the Chula Vista Police Department and a loyal and loving partner,” the statement said.

Griffin not only searched for dangerous suspects and worked to deter criminal behavior, but he also protected his handler. He was well known in the community and was a frequent guest at community events and public demonstrations.

“On behalf of all the women and men at the Chula Vista Police Department, Thank You Griffin for your service, you will be missed,” the statement finished.







