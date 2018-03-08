Beach Communities Push for Short-Term Vacation Rental Rules

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews spoke to an Ocean Beach resident who is getting kicked out of her long-term rental after just five months so that the owner could turn her home into a vacation rental space. (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

San Diego beach communities have joined forces, trying to put pressure on the city to regulate short-term vacation rentals.

San Diego Coalition of Town Councils; made up of the Clairemont, La Jolla, Mission Beach, Ocean Beach and Pacific Beach Town Councils met Thursday to go over recommendations for the City to help regulate short-term rentals.

"What we're trying to say is that we need to limit the number of short-term vacation rentals, so that you don't fundamentally change the neighborhoods of San Diego characteristics. We're not trying to keep them out," said Ann Kerr Bache, President of the La Jolla Town Council.

The Coalition requested the City start putting restrictions in place; like limiting the number of short-term rentals allowed for each neighborhood and a permit system to keep track of the number. Also, implementing a 24/7 Nuisance Response Plan that will hand out fines for violations, like too many noise complaints for one rental.

Carla Sterling thought she'd be living in her Ocean Beach rental for several years.

"I wanted to live at the beach as sort of a bucket list thing," she said.

That all quickly changed when within just a few weeks; the property was sold and the new owner gave 60 days to all current tenants.

"He was going to turn all three cottages into vacation rentals. So I had to get out," said Sterling.

The recommendations for the city would have to be voted on by the City Council to be put in place.

The Council failed to vote on changes for short-term rental policies in December of 2017.