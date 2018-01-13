Beach Closure Lifted for Silver Strand

A beach closure was lifted Saturday for the shoreline at Silver Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach following water quality testing.

Heavy rains last week caused the flows from the river into the U.S., polluting the beaches, but the Department of Environmental Health found the Tijuana River is no longer contaminating the shoreline.

The closure of the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park remains in effect because of sewage flowing from the Tijuana River.

This includes the beach-line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to the International Border.



