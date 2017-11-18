Bay Park Man Robbed by Armed Home Intruders

A 73-year-old man sitting at home in his recliner was robbed late Friday night when two men – one of them masked and armed – walked into his Bay Park apartment.

The home invasion suspects walked into the victim’s apartment on Cowley Way just before midnight, entering through the front door.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said one suspect, described only as a man wearing a red baseball cap, stayed by the front door while the other man, who was wearing a mask, walked up to the victim and pulled a gun from his waistband.

That man demanded money from the victim. He received some cash and the men then left out the front door. Investigators don’t know where the duo went from there.

The victim was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing; the man who pulled the gun on the victim is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, heavyset, standing between 6 feet and 6-foot-3. He wore a dark blue hoodie, dark pants and a white and grey mask covering his face. Anyone with information on this case can call the SDPD at (619) 531-2000.