Barrio Logan residents called police to report a suspicious car with a foul smell coming from it. Hours later, SDPD confirmed it was investigating a suspicious death. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has more. (Published Thursday, July 26, 2018)

A man found dead inside a car parked in a Barrio Logan neighborhood, causing an odor that alerted neighbors to what police are calling a suspicious death, has been identified.

Witnesses said they noticed the foul smell and found a small pool of blood near a car in the 2900 block of Boston Avenue at about 2 p.m. on Thursday so they called the San Diego Police Department, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

A few hours later, about 10 San Diego Police Department (SDPD) detectives were briefing behind yellow tape.

Officers could not immediately explain how the man -- identified as 61-year-old Reuben Enrique Aranda of National City -- died so homicide detectives were called, Dobbs said.





Dobbs said SDPD is investigating the death as suspicious out of an abundance of caution.





"In any suspicious death, we only have one opportunity to document the scene in the event that it were a homicide, so that's why we come out in an abundance of caution," Dobbs explained.





Aranda was found dead inside a 2006 Chevy HHR.





The area near 29th Street and Boston Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours as police conducted their investigation.