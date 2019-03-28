Barber Shop Owner Expected to Recover From Gunshot Wound

The owner of a National City barber shop who was shot outside his store is expected to recover though it may be months before he can walk again, according to his family.

David Martinez was found with a gunshot wound outside the King of Fades barbershop in the 300 block of Highland Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers heard the gunshots and -- as they approached the spot where David Martinez was lying on the ground -- witnessed a person running from the scene and a gun on the ground, the National City Police Department (NCPD) said.

The man who ran from the scene was taken into custody.

Argument at Barbershop Ends with Gunfire

David Martinez was alert and talking when officers took him to UC San Diego Medical Center where he had surgery to remove the bullet.

He also suffered a broken pelvis and doctors said it could be weeks or even months before he can walk again, his sister, Amarlis Martinez, told NBC 7.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an incident inside the King of Fades barbershop, where Martinez was an owner, but did not provide any further details.

Amarlis Martinez said her brother described the gunman coming into the shop asking for service when he immediately pulled out a gun.

David Martinez ran out of the shop but was followed into the street where he was shot, she said.

As David Martinez lied on the ground, the shooter fired another round, missing Martinez, before taking off, according to the sister.

#Nationalcityshooting person of interest in custody and gun found.

Victim is being treated at UC San Diego Medical. He is going to make it. #NBC7pic.twitter.com/L5DvvVq5an — Dave Summers (@DaveSummersNBC7) March 28, 2019

The person in police custody has not yet been identified. It was not clear if that person was placed under arrest.