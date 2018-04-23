Bankers Hill Street Flooded With Flowing Water

Water was flooding a street in the Bankers Hill neighborhood adjacent to Balboa Park Monday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) crews were near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Upas Street, near the northwest edge of Balboa Park, at about 8 a.m. Monday.

It was not immediately clear where the water was coming from or what caused the leak.

Footage of the scene showed water streaming from a drainage pipe along the roadway. About a half-inch of water was flowing into the street.

