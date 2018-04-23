Bankers Hill Street Flooded With Flowing Water - NBC 7 San Diego
Bankers Hill Street Flooded With Flowing Water

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Water was flooding a street in the Bankers Hill neighborhood adjacent to Balboa Park Monday morning.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) crews were near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Upas Street, near the northwest edge of Balboa Park, at about 8 a.m. Monday.

    It was not immediately clear where the water was coming from or what caused the leak.  

    Footage of the scene showed water streaming from a drainage pipe along the roadway. About a half-inch of water was flowing into the street. 

    No other information was available.

