Questions Remain in Ramona Murder-Suicide: Deputies

The scene of the shooting Ramona on January 3.

There are unanswered questions surrounding the killing of a woman and the suicide of a man inside a Ramona home last week, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Bryan Hinkle, 35, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his home on Del Amo Road on Jan. 3. He was airlifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Samantha Hayes Banegas, 22, of El Cajon was found dead inside the home, deputies said. They believe Banegas was shot and killed.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and deputies have determined the shooting to be a murder/suicide however they are looking for information regarding the incident.

1 Dead, 1 Airlifted After Shooting at Ramona Home

An investigation is underway in Ramona where a woman and a man were shot in a home. NBC 7's Wendy Fry reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018)

Someone called 911 just after noon that day, told the dispatcher there had been a murder-suicide at the location and then hung up the phone. That caller has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Sheriff's Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information.